656 W GORDON TERRACE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:57 AM

656 W GORDON TERRACE

656 West Gordon Terrace · (917) 232-2277
Location

656 West Gordon Terrace, Chicago, IL 60613
Uptown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Buena Park!
Huge New 1500 sq ft Newly Rehab ~ Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with a Jack & Jill Bathroom with the master bedroom. Gorgeous new Dark Hardwood Floors, Large Living Room and Separate Dining room with Tons of Light and a Lake View. Brand New Kitchen with Stainless and Granite ~ New Bathroom with Custom tile ~ Large Bedrooms with big closets, Central Heat and AC, Laundry in unit, new Back Deck and back yard, Lots of storage, Blocks to the train...Walk to the lake PETS WELCOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
