656 W GORDON TERRACE

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Buena Park!

Huge New 1500 sq ft Newly Rehab ~ Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1 Bath unit with a Jack & Jill Bathroom with the master bedroom. Gorgeous new Dark Hardwood Floors, Large Living Room and Separate Dining room with Tons of Light and a Lake View. Brand New Kitchen with Stainless and Granite ~ New Bathroom with Custom tile ~ Large Bedrooms with big closets, Central Heat and AC, Laundry in unit, new Back Deck and back yard, Lots of storage, Blocks to the train...Walk to the lake PETS WELCOME!