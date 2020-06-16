655 West Irving Park Road

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Spacious One Bed w/ Parking Included!

Beautiful one bedroom condo available March 1st in desirable Lake View! Enjoy incredible views from the 47th floor with plenty of natural light shining through. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors and separate dining area. Kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Updated bathroom with modern finishes and spacious bedroom. Good closet space. Plenty of amenities on site: laundry room, pool, doorman and workout room. Heat, water, basic cable/internet and one parking spot INCLUDED! Property is located close to Lake Shore Drive. Sheridan red line stop nearby with bus routes on Irving Park road. Both Jewel and Whole foods located a few blocks south. Pet friendly.

Contact us to schedule a showing.