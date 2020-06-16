All apartments in Chicago
655 West Irving Park Road
655 West Irving Park Road

655 West Irving Park Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1255050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

655 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Spacious One Bed w/ Parking Included!
Beautiful one bedroom condo available March 1st in desirable Lake View! Enjoy incredible views from the 47th floor with plenty of natural light shining through. Spacious open floor plan with hardwood floors and separate dining area. Kitchen has been renovated to include stainless steel appliances - including dishwasher and microwave! Updated bathroom with modern finishes and spacious bedroom. Good closet space. Plenty of amenities on site: laundry room, pool, doorman and workout room. Heat, water, basic cable/internet and one parking spot INCLUDED! Property is located close to Lake Shore Drive. Sheridan red line stop nearby with bus routes on Irving Park road. Both Jewel and Whole foods located a few blocks south. Pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 West Irving Park Road have any available units?
655 West Irving Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 West Irving Park Road have?
Some of 655 West Irving Park Road's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 West Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
655 West Irving Park Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 West Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 West Irving Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 655 West Irving Park Road offer parking?
Yes, 655 West Irving Park Road does offer parking.
Does 655 West Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 West Irving Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 West Irving Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 655 West Irving Park Road has a pool.
Does 655 West Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 655 West Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 655 West Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 655 West Irving Park Road has units with dishwashers.
