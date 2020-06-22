651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Like new luxury 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment located near public transit, restaurants, entertainment and expressways. Highly upgraded with top of the line Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances, Grohe and Toto fixtures, granite counters, natural stone backsplash, Brazillian Cherry Wood Floors, custom walk-in closets, Wired Ethernet, Alarm System, and Building Camera system in a safe, secure elevator building near downtown and Blue Line. Spa-like master bath has large whirlpool tub and separate glass Shower. Fireplace and washer/dryer in unit. Amazing outdoor spaces with great balcony that features custom outdoor teak tile and huge rooftop deck with panoramic views. Tons of storage including giant walk in pantry and storage locker. Secure Parking available in building. Bus stop outside the door and Blue Line 2 blocks away. Small dogs and cats allowed.



Avail. Aug 1st. Rent $2695. Virtual Tour at http://651apartment.com