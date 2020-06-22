All apartments in Chicago
651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202

651 North Milwaukee Avenue · (773) 789-9289
651 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Like new luxury 2 bedroom 2 full bath apartment located near public transit, restaurants, entertainment and expressways. Highly upgraded with top of the line Stainless Steel GE Profile Appliances, Grohe and Toto fixtures, granite counters, natural stone backsplash, Brazillian Cherry Wood Floors, custom walk-in closets, Wired Ethernet, Alarm System, and Building Camera system in a safe, secure elevator building near downtown and Blue Line. Spa-like master bath has large whirlpool tub and separate glass Shower. Fireplace and washer/dryer in unit. Amazing outdoor spaces with great balcony that features custom outdoor teak tile and huge rooftop deck with panoramic views. Tons of storage including giant walk in pantry and storage locker. Secure Parking available in building. Bus stop outside the door and Blue Line 2 blocks away. Small dogs and cats allowed.

Avail. Aug 1st. Rent $2695. Virtual Tour at http://651apartment.com

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have any available units?
651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have?
Some of 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 currently offering any rent specials?
651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 is pet friendly.
Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 offer parking?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 does offer parking.
Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have a pool?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 has a pool.
Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have accessible units?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 has accessible units.
Does 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 N. Milwaukee Ave., #202 has units with dishwashers.
