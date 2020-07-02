All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

650 W Irving Park Rd 614

650 West Irving Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

650 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
valet service
yoga
dogs allowed
650 W IRVING PARK RD, #614 - Property Id: 300553

Amazing 1 bedroom in Park Place~Parking Includ~Bright & Spacious
This large 1bed/1bath offers plenty of space and sunlight! Large bedroom with tons of closet space! Bathroom is updated with a custom built vanity and sink! Great kitchen with breakfast bar! Full amenity building with pool, sun deck, 24 hour doorman, fitness center, salon, yoga studio and convenience store all on site! Premium parking space included! Not a valet spot, so you do not have to wait to park. This is a large reserved parking space that you will not find with many other units or buildings!

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Laundry, Wheelchair Access, Common Outdoor Space, Receiving Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300553
Property Id 300553

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have any available units?
650 W Irving Park Rd 614 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have?
Some of 650 W Irving Park Rd 614's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 currently offering any rent specials?
650 W Irving Park Rd 614 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 is pet friendly.
Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 offer parking?
Yes, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 offers parking.
Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have a pool?
Yes, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 has a pool.
Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have accessible units?
Yes, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 has accessible units.
Does 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 W Irving Park Rd 614 has units with dishwashers.
