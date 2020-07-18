All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 646 W Roscoe St 1N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
646 W Roscoe St 1N
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

646 W Roscoe St 1N

646 W Roscoe St · (312) 468-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

646 W Roscoe St, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 1N · Avail. Aug 1

$1,255

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Studio Apartment in East Lake View! - Property Id: 308783

Recently renovated studio in great Lakeview location! Features hardwood floors, spacious layout and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Close to transportation, Treasure Island Foods, Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the Lake and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/646-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-1n/308783
Property Id 308783

(RLNE5961621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have any available units?
646 W Roscoe St 1N has a unit available for $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have?
Some of 646 W Roscoe St 1N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646 W Roscoe St 1N currently offering any rent specials?
646 W Roscoe St 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646 W Roscoe St 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 646 W Roscoe St 1N is pet friendly.
Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N offer parking?
No, 646 W Roscoe St 1N does not offer parking.
Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646 W Roscoe St 1N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have a pool?
No, 646 W Roscoe St 1N does not have a pool.
Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have accessible units?
No, 646 W Roscoe St 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 646 W Roscoe St 1N have units with dishwashers?
No, 646 W Roscoe St 1N does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 646 W Roscoe St 1N?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

933 W FLETCHER 1F
933 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60657
8100 S Essex Ave.
8100-8114 South Essex Avenue
Chicago, IL 60617
Axis
441 E Erie St
Chicago, IL 60611
4301 W Potomac Ave
4301 W Potomac Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
1258 W. Loyola
1258 W Loyola Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity