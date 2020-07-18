646 W Roscoe St 1N

Amenities
Unit 1N Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Studio Apartment in East Lake View! - Property Id: 308783
Recently renovated studio in great Lakeview location! Features hardwood floors, spacious layout and laundry in-unit. Pet friendly! Close to transportation, Treasure Island Foods, Jewel, restaurants, nightlife, the Lake and more! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Photos might be of a similar unit in building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/646-w-roscoe-st-chicago-il-unit-1n/308783
