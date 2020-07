Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking on-site laundry internet access

Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.



These units have hardwood floors, granite, stainless and cherry cabinets, along with an amenity package that includes: Internet, DirecTV, heat, water and gas.



Whether you're exploring your new neighborhood, entertaining in your spacious apartment or jaunting to Chicago, 6454 NW. Highway has endless opportunities to explore.