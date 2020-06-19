All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

645 W Oakdale Ave 3

645 West Oakdale Avenue · (215) 384-3802
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

645 West Oakdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bed with in unit laundry! - Property Id: 277970

This 3 bedroom apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful bay windows which let in a ton of light. There is a separate dining room and a back deck as well.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277970
Property Id 277970

(RLNE5854115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have any available units?
645 W Oakdale Ave 3 has a unit available for $2,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have?
Some of 645 W Oakdale Ave 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
645 W Oakdale Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 is pet friendly.
Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 645 W Oakdale Ave 3 has units with dishwashers.
