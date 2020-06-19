645 W Oakdale Ave 3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed with in unit laundry! - Property Id: 277970



This 3 bedroom apartment is in the heart of East Lakeview. It's an easy walk to grocery stores, plenty of bars & restaurants, and a great selection of shops. The best thing is that you have easy access to the Brown line and Clark bus, so travel to anywhere in Chicago is a breeze. This building is a walk up and is pet friendly with laundry in the basement. The unit itself offers hardwood floors and plenty of space, along with beautiful bay windows which let in a ton of light. There is a separate dining room and a back deck as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277970

Property Id 277970



(RLNE5854115)