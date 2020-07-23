All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6441 N Damen Ave

6441 North Damen Avenue · (312) 933-7055
Location

6441 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645
West Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom in West Ridge - Property Id: 274895

Welcome to West Ridge!

Type: 3bd, 2bath
Available: 08/01/2020

Heat: Not Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6441-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/274895
Property Id 274895

(RLNE5944270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 N Damen Ave have any available units?
6441 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 6441 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6441 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave offer parking?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6441 N Damen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6441 N Damen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
