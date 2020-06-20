643 n wells st

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly gym pool 24hr concierge

Available 06/22/20 STUNNING Studio in River North w/ laundry in unit! - Property Id: 286674



My service is 100% FREE and I represent over a 170 luxury buildings in downtown Chicago! Please call, text or email for inquiries, so let me help you find the perfect apartment



AMAZING studio w/ hardwood floors throughout, floor to ceiling windows and washer&dryer in unit.

~NO SECURITY DEPOSIT~



Amenities include fitness center, 24 hr concierge, outdoor pool and much more!



Arlynn Riquelme | Luxury Leasing Consultant

Phone: 224-358-5626

Downtown Apartment Company

Listing #132

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286674

(RLNE5804082)