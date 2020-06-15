All apartments in Chicago
6347 N Magnolia Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

6347 N Magnolia Ave

6347 North Magnolia Avenue · (312) 929-7891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6347 North Magnolia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1000 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Beautiful 1BD! Walk to Train! - Property Id: 270797

Schedule a tour of this beautiful clean vintage courtyard building on a quiet tree lined street. This building offers affordable, comfortable, and convenient apartments! The units have newly renovated bathrooms, renovated kitchens, and new appliances! The utilities included are heat, water, cooking gas, and waste removal. The tenant pays electric.

This Edgewater gem is within walking distance of Loyola University, CTA Loyola Red Line train station, and CTA busses. Enjoy being within walking distance to Starbucks, local grocery stores, and Target! The neighborhood offers a variety of dining, shopping, and nightlife!

** STAY COVID- 19 FREE. SCHEDULE VIRTUAL/VIDEO TOUR TODAY!!!**

Apartment/Building Features:
- Hardwood Floors
- Walk- In Closet
- Renovated Bathroom
- Cherry Cabinets
- New Appliances
- Secured Entry
- 24 Hr. Engineer

Contact To Schedule Tour:
Charlene Reid
(312) 929 -7891 (Texts are okay!!)
Landstar Realty Group
*Prices subject to change
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270797
Property Id 270797

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5742550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have any available units?
6347 N Magnolia Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have?
Some of 6347 N Magnolia Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6347 N Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6347 N Magnolia Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6347 N Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6347 N Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave offer parking?
No, 6347 N Magnolia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6347 N Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 6347 N Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 6347 N Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6347 N Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6347 N Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
