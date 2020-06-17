6315 S Whipple St 2 North

Amenities
2Bdrm/$850/6315 S. Whipple - Property Id: 235649
Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment located in a good neighborhood
Conveniently located next to 63rd Street and public transportation.
$850 per month
Contact James for details and viewing arrangements--(708) 743-8204 or jamespipkins1@gmail.com
2 Bedrooms, Kitchen, Full Living Room, Full Dining Room, and storage space - HEAT INCLUDED
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235649
Property Id 235649
No Pets Allowed
