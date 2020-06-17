All apartments in Chicago
6315 S Whipple St 2 North
6315 S Whipple St 2 North

6315 S Whipple St · (217) 841-2976
Location

6315 S Whipple St, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 North · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2Bdrm/$850/6315 S. Whipple - Property Id: 235649

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom apartment located in a good neighborhood

Conveniently located next to 63rd Street and public transportation.

$850 per month

Contact James for details and viewing arrangements--(708) 743-8204 or jamespipkins1@gmail.com

2 Bedrooms, Kitchen, Full Living Room, Full Dining Room, and storage space - HEAT INCLUDED

$850 per month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235649
Property Id 235649

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5672780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have any available units?
6315 S Whipple St 2 North has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have?
Some of 6315 S Whipple St 2 North's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6315 S Whipple St 2 North currently offering any rent specials?
6315 S Whipple St 2 North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6315 S Whipple St 2 North pet-friendly?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North offer parking?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North does not offer parking.
Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have a pool?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North does not have a pool.
Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have accessible units?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North does not have accessible units.
Does 6315 S Whipple St 2 North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6315 S Whipple St 2 North does not have units with dishwashers.
