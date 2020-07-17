All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
631 W Roscoe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
631 W Roscoe St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

631 W Roscoe St

631 West Roscoe Street · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

631 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Studio in Lakeview - Property Id: 304544

Welcome to Lakeview!

Type: Studio
*Remodeled unit*

Please note: There is a liability insurance required $14 that is charged monthly and there is utility fee that covers heat, trash, sewage and water and this fee won't exceed the amounts below:
STD - $55
1 bedroom - $65
2 bedroom - $85
3 bedroom - $105

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Requirements: Credit 600+
Income: 3x of the rent - no prior evictions (collections)

*Please note: Photos in this ad might be from a similar unit located in the same building. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you're interested in viewing please contact me at
312-933-7055
Alex Ilic
LX Realty - M. Broker
Chicago, IL
Equal housing opportunity
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/304544
Property Id 304544

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5876020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 631 W Roscoe St have any available units?
631 W Roscoe St has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 631 W Roscoe St currently offering any rent specials?
631 W Roscoe St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 W Roscoe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 W Roscoe St is pet friendly.
Does 631 W Roscoe St offer parking?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not offer parking.
Does 631 W Roscoe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 W Roscoe St have a pool?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not have a pool.
Does 631 W Roscoe St have accessible units?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not have accessible units.
Does 631 W Roscoe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 W Roscoe St have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 W Roscoe St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

13Thirteen Randolph Street Lofts
1313 W Randolph St
Chicago, IL 60607
5416 S. Woodlawn Avenue
5416 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
180 W Adams
180 West Adams Street
Chicago, IL 60603
5800-04 S Artesian Ave
5800 S Artesian Ave
Chicago, IL 60629
7823 S Euclid Ave
7823 S Euclid Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Regents Park
5035 S East End Ave.
Chicago, IL 60615
3935 W Diversey
3935 West Diversey Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
Burnham Pointe
730 S Clark St
Chicago, IL 60605

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 BedroomsChicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly PlacesChicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln ParkHyde ParkAustinNear West SideLincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of ChicagoCity Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College