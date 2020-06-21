630 West Roscoe Street

Amenities
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.
- Updated second floor 1 bedroom + den (both rooms can fit a queen bed)
- Open concept layout
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and gas stovetop with white refrigerator
- Central heat/air
- Rehabbed bathroom
- In unit W&D
- Gated courtyard with secured entry
- Close to CTA bus lines and walking distance to the red, green and brown line stations
- Walk score: 95, this is a walker’s paradise
- Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, the lakefront, multiple gyms, Boystown, Wrigleyville, tons of shops, restaurants & bars within a short walking distance from Lakeview East
$1625/month
Available now
Only cats are allowed
CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a virtual showing
312.725.9691
Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace
Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.
Contact us to schedule a showing.