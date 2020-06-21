630 West Roscoe Street

Amenities

Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.



- Updated second floor 1 bedroom + den (both rooms can fit a queen bed)

- Open concept layout

- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and gas stovetop with white refrigerator

- Central heat/air

- Rehabbed bathroom

- In unit W&D

- Gated courtyard with secured entry



- Close to CTA bus lines and walking distance to the red, green and brown line stations

- Walk score: 95, this is a walker’s paradise

- Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, the lakefront, multiple gyms, Boystown, Wrigleyville, tons of shops, restaurants & bars within a short walking distance from Lakeview East



$1625/month

Available now

Only cats are allowed



CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a virtual showing

312.725.9691



Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace



Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.



Contact us to schedule a showing.