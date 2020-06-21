All apartments in Chicago
630 West Roscoe Street

630 West Roscoe Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1843565
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

630 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dogs allowed
Tired of seeing the same listings? Need help finding your new home? Need to move right away? Uncertain about moving during COVID? New to Chicago? I have access to 100s of public and exclusive listings in Chicago and the surrounding areas. Give me a call and within a few minutes I can honestly tell you if I can help or not with your search outside of this listing. There is no charge for my service. Completely free with no strings attached.

- Updated second floor 1 bedroom + den (both rooms can fit a queen bed)
- Open concept layout
- Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave and gas stovetop with white refrigerator
- Central heat/air
- Rehabbed bathroom
- In unit W&D
- Gated courtyard with secured entry

- Close to CTA bus lines and walking distance to the red, green and brown line stations
- Walk score: 95, this is a walker’s paradise
- Jewel-Osco, Mariano’s, the lakefront, multiple gyms, Boystown, Wrigleyville, tons of shops, restaurants & bars within a short walking distance from Lakeview East

$1625/month
Available now
Only cats are allowed

CALL or email Vanessa for details or to arrange a virtual showing
312.725.9691

Illinois Licensed Realtor of Locate Chicago/Fulton Grace

Note: Photos may be of similar unit but exact same floor plan and pricing varies depending on move date.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

