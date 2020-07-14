629 W Denning.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator gym on-site laundry bike storage internet access

What if your apartment home captured the feeling of a quiet neighborhood street? What if that quaint street was just off of the heavily saturated Clark Street? At 629 W. Deming you can have it all: a big front yard, exterior bike rack and a sundeck to take in all of the surrounding activity.



This vintage ten-story high-rise has been renovated to exceed modern expectations. Hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, new kitchen appliances plus heat, natural gas and water will ensure living here is a delightful dream.



By living so close to Clark Street, youll discover neighborhood gems that include cozy comfort food from Pasta Bowl, tasty falafel from Sultans Market and wine flights at D.O.C. Wine Bar. Schedule a tour and get ready to discover so much more about this Lincoln Park neighborhood location!