Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 629 W Denning.
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
What if your apartment home captured the feeling of a quiet neighborhood street? What if that quaint street was just off of the heavily saturated Clark Street? At 629 W. Deming you can have it all: a big front yard, exterior bike rack and a sundeck to take in all of the surrounding activity.\n\nThis vintage ten-story high-rise has been renovated to exceed modern expectations. Hardwood floors, spacious walk-in closets, new kitchen appliances plus heat, natural gas and water will ensure living here is a delightful dream.\n\nBy living so close to Clark Street, youll discover neighborhood gems that include cozy comfort food from Pasta Bowl, tasty falafel from Sultans Market and wine flights at D.O.C. Wine Bar. Schedule a tour and get ready to discover so much more about this Lincoln Park neighborhood location!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $150
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 629 W Denning have any available units?
629 W Denning offers studio floorplans starting at $1,075 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 W Denning have?
Some of 629 W Denning's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 W Denning currently offering any rent specials?
629 W Denning is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 W Denning pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 W Denning is pet friendly.
Does 629 W Denning offer parking?
No, 629 W Denning does not offer parking.
Does 629 W Denning have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 W Denning does not offer units with in unit laundry.