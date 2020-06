Amenities

Great 1 Bedroom Apartment Available in Prime East Lakeview! Great 1 bedroom in East Lakeview featuring hardwood floors, high ceilings, living room & dining room, and dishwasher. Laundry on site. Amazing location with Jewel, Treasure Island, and Whole Foods all in walking distance. Easy access to the Lake, transportation, shopping, restaurants and more! Cats welcome, sorry no dogs. *Photos may be of a similar unit in building