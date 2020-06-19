All apartments in Chicago
626 W Cornelia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 2:10 PM

626 W Cornelia

626 West Cornelia Avenue · (708) 942-1771
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

626 West Cornelia Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
East Lakeview 1 bedroom apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restuarants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!This unit is a spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet space.Pets are also welcome here! Beal2426

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 W Cornelia have any available units?
626 W Cornelia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 626 W Cornelia currently offering any rent specials?
626 W Cornelia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 W Cornelia pet-friendly?
Yes, 626 W Cornelia is pet friendly.
Does 626 W Cornelia offer parking?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not offer parking.
Does 626 W Cornelia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 W Cornelia have a pool?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not have a pool.
Does 626 W Cornelia have accessible units?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not have accessible units.
Does 626 W Cornelia have units with dishwashers?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 626 W Cornelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 626 W Cornelia does not have units with air conditioning.
