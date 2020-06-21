All apartments in Chicago
Chicago, IL
6254 Bell
Last updated June 8 2020 at 2:23 PM

6254 Bell

6254 N Bell Ave · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6254 N Bell Ave, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condo in West Rogers Park features updated island kitchen with dark cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven/range, upgraded fridge, spacious living and dining area, tall ceilings, bay windows, great light, ceiling fan, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and air,updated bathrooms, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, back deck and pets welcome, too. Close to shops, restaurants, and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6254 Bell have any available units?
6254 Bell has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6254 Bell have?
Some of 6254 Bell's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6254 Bell currently offering any rent specials?
6254 Bell isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6254 Bell pet-friendly?
Yes, 6254 Bell is pet friendly.
Does 6254 Bell offer parking?
No, 6254 Bell does not offer parking.
Does 6254 Bell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6254 Bell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6254 Bell have a pool?
No, 6254 Bell does not have a pool.
Does 6254 Bell have accessible units?
No, 6254 Bell does not have accessible units.
Does 6254 Bell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6254 Bell has units with dishwashers.
