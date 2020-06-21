Amenities
Beautiful two bedroom, two bathroom condo in West Rogers Park features updated island kitchen with dark cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, microwave, gas oven/range, upgraded fridge, spacious living and dining area, tall ceilings, bay windows, great light, ceiling fan, queen size plus bedrooms, great closet space, central heat and air,updated bathrooms, in unit laundry, hardwood floors, back deck and pets welcome, too. Close to shops, restaurants, and transportation! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease