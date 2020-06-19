625 West Jackson Boulevard

Amenities
Fantastic 1 bed/1bath loft condo at Capitol Hill Lofts! Unit features -- Hardwood floors, Timber beams & high ceilings with exposed brick, open kitchen, bathroom with double vanity, in-unit washer/dryer, private full size balcony, fireplace, fitness room, bike room, 711 convenience store & dry cleaners in the building. Rent includes cable, internet & water. Amazing West Loop location close to Fulton Market restaurants, Greek Town, shopping, and grocery stores. Walking distance to Loop and Blue Line (Clinton Stop), Union & Ogilvie Station, easy access to 90/94/290. Parking available for an additional $150/month. Available June 1st.