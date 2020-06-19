All apartments in Chicago
625 West Jackson Boulevard
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:18 PM

625 West Jackson Boulevard

625 West Jackson Boulevard · (616) 340-2620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

625 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 706 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
Fantastic 1 bed/1bath loft condo at Capitol Hill Lofts! Unit features -- Hardwood floors, Timber beams & high ceilings with exposed brick, open kitchen, bathroom with double vanity, in-unit washer/dryer, private full size balcony, fireplace, fitness room, bike room, 711 convenience store & dry cleaners in the building. Rent includes cable, internet & water. Amazing West Loop location close to Fulton Market restaurants, Greek Town, shopping, and grocery stores. Walking distance to Loop and Blue Line (Clinton Stop), Union & Ogilvie Station, easy access to 90/94/290. Parking available for an additional $150/month. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have any available units?
625 West Jackson Boulevard has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have?
Some of 625 West Jackson Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 West Jackson Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
625 West Jackson Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 West Jackson Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 625 West Jackson Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 625 West Jackson Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 West Jackson Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have a pool?
No, 625 West Jackson Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 625 West Jackson Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 625 West Jackson Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 West Jackson Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
