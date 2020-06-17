622 W Cornelia Ave S3

Amenities

Must See 1BR Available in Prime East Lakeview - Property Id: 200180



Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Unbeatable location! Close to CTA Bus Routes, Red Line, Shopping, Nightlife and more! This is a must see! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

