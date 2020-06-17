All apartments in Chicago
622 W Cornelia Ave S3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

622 W Cornelia Ave S3

622 W Cornelia Ave · (847) 682-6346
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

622 W Cornelia Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit S3 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Must See 1BR Available in Prime East Lakeview - Property Id: 200180

Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in East Lakeview! Features hardwood floors, large living area, good closet space. Laundry on site. Pet friendly building. Unbeatable location! Close to CTA Bus Routes, Red Line, Shopping, Nightlife and more! This is a must see! *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200180
Property Id 200180

(RLNE5730742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have any available units?
622 W Cornelia Ave S3 has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have?
Some of 622 W Cornelia Ave S3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 currently offering any rent specials?
622 W Cornelia Ave S3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 is pet friendly.
Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 offer parking?
No, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 does not offer parking.
Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have a pool?
No, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 does not have a pool.
Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have accessible units?
No, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 W Cornelia Ave S3 does not have units with dishwashers.
