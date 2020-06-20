All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

622 W Barry Ave N1

622 W Barry Ave · (708) 942-1771
Location

622 W Barry Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit N1 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
622 W Barry N1 - Property Id: 215924

1 BED Lakeview apt, HWF, Pets OK, RED line access
East Lakeview 1 bedroom apartment in the accessible Broadway corridor neighborhood. Steps to tons of restuarants such as Trader Joe's, Stan's Donuts, Mariano's, Noodles and Company, Walmart and the list goes on. In the spring, summer and fall enjoy the beautiful Lakefront trail on your bike, running or just a nice long walk! Brown line is within walking distance or you can transfer to the Red Line which can take you to Lincoln Park, Gold Coast, the Loop or Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, Uptown and Edgewater!
This unit is a spacious one bedroom one bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, lots of natural light. The bedroom is large and offers tons of closet space. The kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet space.
Pets are also welcome here!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215924
Property Id 215924

(RLNE5754838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have any available units?
622 W Barry Ave N1 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have?
Some of 622 W Barry Ave N1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 W Barry Ave N1 currently offering any rent specials?
622 W Barry Ave N1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W Barry Ave N1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 W Barry Ave N1 is pet friendly.
Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 offer parking?
No, 622 W Barry Ave N1 does not offer parking.
Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W Barry Ave N1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have a pool?
No, 622 W Barry Ave N1 does not have a pool.
Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have accessible units?
No, 622 W Barry Ave N1 does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W Barry Ave N1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 W Barry Ave N1 has units with dishwashers.
