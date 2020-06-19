All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

622 North Ashland Avenue

622 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 520-0216
Location

622 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Live in Luxury & Style!!! Luxury Premier Modern Glass/Glazed Block & IPE Wood - Newer Construction!!! Furnished Rate: $4,200 - Unfurnished $3,900 (the owners prefer to rent this furnished) -- 3 VERY large bedrooms, 3 baths simplex unit with 2,200 sq/ft. Soaring 10 ft ceilings. Private elevator entry, expansive living room with floor to ceiling glass panels, hardwood floors throughout, UNICO kitchen with Sub-Zero and Bosch stainless steel appliances, VERY large island with seating. Two suited bedrooms with custom closets throughout, contemporary detailed baths with porcelain, separate showers. Master with an over-sized spa-like bathroom and free-floating tub. Private large deck/balcony and extra-long 2-car tandem garage parking space included. No pets. ***Available July 1st*** Section 8 applicants welcome. REQUIREMENTS: Security Deposit 1 month's rent, a non-refundable move-in fee of $350 paid to the HOA, $65 per person for Rental Application. Rental Insurance Required. 2-YEAR minimum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 North Ashland Avenue have any available units?
622 North Ashland Avenue has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 North Ashland Avenue have?
Some of 622 North Ashland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 North Ashland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
622 North Ashland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 North Ashland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 622 North Ashland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 622 North Ashland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 622 North Ashland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 622 North Ashland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 622 North Ashland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 North Ashland Avenue have a pool?
No, 622 North Ashland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 622 North Ashland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 622 North Ashland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 622 North Ashland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 622 North Ashland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
