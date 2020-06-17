All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6216 S Dorchester Ave

6216 South Dorchester Avenue · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6216 South Dorchester Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Woodlawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1425 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom in Dorchester - Property Id: 238358

Welcome to S Dorchester Avenue!

*Laundry on site
*Gated yard
*Refrigerator
*Cats allowed

Heat: Included
Water: Included
Cooking gas: Not included

No Security deposit,
Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400,
3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600
Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2)

Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building.

LX Realty - Chicago IL
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238358
Property Id 238358

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5846300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have any available units?
6216 S Dorchester Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have?
Some of 6216 S Dorchester Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6216 S Dorchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6216 S Dorchester Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6216 S Dorchester Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6216 S Dorchester Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave offer parking?
No, 6216 S Dorchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6216 S Dorchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have a pool?
No, 6216 S Dorchester Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 6216 S Dorchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6216 S Dorchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6216 S Dorchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
