Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
621 West Armitage Avenue
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

621 West Armitage Avenue

621 West Armitage Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

621 West Armitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
3 bed, 2 bath prime Lincoln Park location
This is a top floor 3 bed, 2 bath available June 1. Updated kitchen and features throughout the apt. Hardwood flooring. Large bedrooms that fit queen beds, dresser and lots of closet space. Apt has in-unit laundry, central air/heat, dishwasher, microwave and lots more. Great walk up bldg with 7 units that is an 8 min walk to the Armitage brown line or walk to the lake. Easy parking on Armitage or the permitted side streets. Large shared patio in the backyard of the bldg for grilling and gathering. No dogs.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 West Armitage Avenue have any available units?
621 West Armitage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 West Armitage Avenue have?
Some of 621 West Armitage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 West Armitage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
621 West Armitage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 West Armitage Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 West Armitage Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 621 West Armitage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 621 West Armitage Avenue offers parking.
Does 621 West Armitage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 West Armitage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 West Armitage Avenue have a pool?
No, 621 West Armitage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 621 West Armitage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 621 West Armitage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 621 West Armitage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 West Armitage Avenue has units with dishwashers.
