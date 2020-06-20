619 W Stratford Pl 506

Amenities
619 W Stratford - Property Id: 286371
TOP FLOOR 1 BED WITH HEAT INCLUDED! GREAT LOCATION NEAR TRANSIT!
Great price for this pet-friendly 1 bedroom condo in prime East Lakeview location! Clean and modern top floor unit with new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Separate dining area. Large living room with lots of closet space. Elevator building. Located just steps to transportation, the lake, grocery stores, and restaurants. Heat also included!
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286371
No Dogs Allowed
