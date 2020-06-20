All apartments in Chicago
619 W Stratford Pl 506
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

619 W Stratford Pl 506

619 West Stratford Place · (312) 702-9578
Location

619 West Stratford Place, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 506 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
619 W Stratford - Property Id: 286371

TOP FLOOR 1 BED WITH HEAT INCLUDED! GREAT LOCATION NEAR TRANSIT!
Great price for this pet-friendly 1 bedroom condo in prime East Lakeview location! Clean and modern top floor unit with new carpeting, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Separate dining area. Large living room with lots of closet space. Elevator building. Located just steps to transportation, the lake, grocery stores, and restaurants. Heat also included!

Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286371
Property Id 286371

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5800754)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have any available units?
619 W Stratford Pl 506 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have?
Some of 619 W Stratford Pl 506's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 619 W Stratford Pl 506 currently offering any rent specials?
619 W Stratford Pl 506 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 619 W Stratford Pl 506 pet-friendly?
Yes, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 is pet friendly.
Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 offer parking?
No, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 does not offer parking.
Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have a pool?
No, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 does not have a pool.
Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have accessible units?
No, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 does not have accessible units.
Does 619 W Stratford Pl 506 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 619 W Stratford Pl 506 has units with dishwashers.
