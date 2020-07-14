617 W Drummond.

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 Per Apartment, fee for dogs and cats only
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month, per pet except birds, fish, or lizards
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Street parking available through City of Chicago: http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers/vehicle-sticker-type-prices.