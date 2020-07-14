All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

617 W Drummond

617 West Drummond Place · (312) 500-8575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Location

617 West Drummond Place, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1BW · Avail. now

$2,184

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 1CE · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 3AE · Avail. Aug 13

$2,347

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 617 W Drummond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Close to the lake and steps from one of Chicago's most happening intersections, 617 W. Drummond is everything you want it to be.2 BEDROOM

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person over 18
Deposit: No Deposit
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250 Per Apartment, fee for dogs and cats only
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month, per pet except birds, fish, or lizards
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: Covered lot. Street parking available through City of Chicago: http://www.chicityclerk.com/city-stickers-parking/about-city-stickers/vehicle-sticker-type-prices.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 617 W Drummond have any available units?
617 W Drummond has 4 units available starting at $2,184 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 W Drummond have?
Some of 617 W Drummond's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 W Drummond currently offering any rent specials?
617 W Drummond is offering the following rent specials: HALF A MONTH FREE RENT! For a limited time when you lease your new apartment home by 7/15/20. Contact us today!
Is 617 W Drummond pet-friendly?
Yes, 617 W Drummond is pet friendly.
Does 617 W Drummond offer parking?
Yes, 617 W Drummond offers parking.
Does 617 W Drummond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 617 W Drummond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 W Drummond have a pool?
No, 617 W Drummond does not have a pool.
Does 617 W Drummond have accessible units?
No, 617 W Drummond does not have accessible units.
Does 617 W Drummond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 W Drummond has units with dishwashers.

