Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:11 PM

615 South Halsted

615 North Halsted Street · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

615 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Being one of the city's trendiest and fast-growing neighborhoods, West Loop/Fulton River is the ideal location for all foodies looking for a hip place to have their next meal. With more restaurants than there are bars, you'll never have to worry about going hungry especially with Restaurant Row being around the corner. The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, is within a close distance of this neighborhood - however, it holds more than just sporting events as some of the city's biggest music events are held inside. Maybe that's why Google and McDonald's are trying to rush their way into this neighborhood as well. Features: -Quartz Counter Tops and Kitchen Islands -Floor to ceiling windows -Laundry In-Unit -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air with Nest Thermostats -Wood Flooring Throughout -Skyline Views -Chef-Inspired Kitchens Building Amenities -Rooftop Pool and Outdoor Kitchen -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center and Pool Attached -Outdoor Tanning and Grilling Deck -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 South Halsted have any available units?
615 South Halsted has a unit available for $3,163 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 South Halsted have?
Some of 615 South Halsted's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 South Halsted currently offering any rent specials?
615 South Halsted isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 South Halsted pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 South Halsted is pet friendly.
Does 615 South Halsted offer parking?
Yes, 615 South Halsted does offer parking.
Does 615 South Halsted have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 South Halsted offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 South Halsted have a pool?
Yes, 615 South Halsted has a pool.
Does 615 South Halsted have accessible units?
No, 615 South Halsted does not have accessible units.
Does 615 South Halsted have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 South Halsted does not have units with dishwashers.
