All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6149 North Talman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6149 North Talman Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:43 PM

6149 North Talman Avenue

6149 North Talman Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1745312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Ridge
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6149 North Talman Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This apartment is vacant and can bee seen , in person, by appointment.
Close to shops, restaurants, public transit, and parks. This unit features a very spacious layout with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen has been recently renovated with shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher! Updated bathrooms. HEAT INCLUDED! Tons of space and a separate dining. Coin laundry on site. 1 parking space included! Cats and dogs ok (weight / breed restrictions apply). *Photos may be of a similar unit in the same building. **Virtual tours available upon request. This unit will not last!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 North Talman Avenue have any available units?
6149 North Talman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 North Talman Avenue have?
Some of 6149 North Talman Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 North Talman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6149 North Talman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 North Talman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6149 North Talman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6149 North Talman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6149 North Talman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6149 North Talman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 North Talman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 North Talman Avenue have a pool?
No, 6149 North Talman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6149 North Talman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6149 North Talman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 North Talman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 North Talman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6149 North Talman Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fullerton Lofts
1509 West Fullerton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
3521-29 1/2 N Broadway
3521 1/2 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60657
Woodlawn Terrace
4726 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
The Seneca
200 E Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60611
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity