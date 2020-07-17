6149 North Talman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This apartment is vacant and can bee seen , in person, by appointment.

Close to shops, restaurants, public transit, and parks. This unit features a very spacious layout with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen has been recently renovated with shaker style cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher! Updated bathrooms. HEAT INCLUDED! Tons of space and a separate dining. Coin laundry on site. 1 parking space included! Cats and dogs ok (weight / breed restrictions apply). *Photos may be of a similar unit in the same building. **Virtual tours available upon request. This unit will not last!



