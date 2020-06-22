All apartments in Chicago
6149 N Broadway St 615
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

6149 N Broadway St 615

6149 North Broadway · (773) 603-5520
Location

6149 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 615 · Avail. now

$2,320

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
internet access
media room
new construction
yoga
EDGEWATER BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!! - Property Id: 259278

Two Bedroom Edgewater: Broadway @ Granville Unit features: Gorgeous modern wood flooring throughout In-unit laundry Dishwashers Quartz countertops Tile backsplashes High-efficiency gas heating Frameless glass shower enclosures Butterfly intercom access for guests Building features: Butterfly entry system, Tenant lounge with wet bar, pool table, and lounge seating, Theater room, Exercise room & stretching/yoga room, Outdoor patio, Co-working space, Tenant & bike storage, Parking, High-speed Internet, Camera systems throughout all common areas and entrances.
Property Id 259278

(RLNE5782727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have any available units?
6149 N Broadway St 615 has a unit available for $2,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have?
Some of 6149 N Broadway St 615's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6149 N Broadway St 615 currently offering any rent specials?
6149 N Broadway St 615 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6149 N Broadway St 615 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6149 N Broadway St 615 is pet friendly.
Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 offer parking?
Yes, 6149 N Broadway St 615 does offer parking.
Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6149 N Broadway St 615 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have a pool?
No, 6149 N Broadway St 615 does not have a pool.
Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have accessible units?
No, 6149 N Broadway St 615 does not have accessible units.
Does 6149 N Broadway St 615 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6149 N Broadway St 615 has units with dishwashers.
