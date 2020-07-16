Sign Up
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6118 North Artesian Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:42 PM
Check Availability
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6118 North Artesian Avenue
6118 North Artesian Avenue
·
(847) 208-8490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
6118 North Artesian Avenue, Chicago, IL 60659
West Ridge
Price and availability
3 Bedrooms
Unit 2 · Avail. now
$1,600
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2nd FL, 3 bed, 1 bath, very specious unit, conveniently located near shops, transportation and more. Unit is available immediately, Heat, water and hot water is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have any available units?
6118 North Artesian Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 6118 North Artesian Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6118 North Artesian Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6118 North Artesian Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue offer parking?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have a pool?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6118 North Artesian Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6118 North Artesian Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
