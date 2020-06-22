6110 North Winthrop Ave.

Amenities

24hr laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry e-payments garage

Apartment Features: Cool Gray Kitchen Cabinets Quartz Countertops with Deep Undermount Sink Stainless Steel Appliances includes Dishwasher Eat-In Kitchen Counter Spacious Living Room with Top Floor Courtyard View Renovated Bathroom with Shower Stall Designer Plank Flooring Ceiling Fan with LED Lighting High Ceilings Heat & Water Included Pets Welcome (No Pet Rent) Building Features 24 HR Fitness Room with Lounge 24 HR Laundry Room with Coin Changer Bike Garage Parking Reserved Gated Parking Nearby Security Access Control with Cameras New Weather Efficient Exterior Windows Close to Whole Foods, Aldi, Restaurants, Nightlife and the Beach Nearby Thorndale & Granville Red Line stops, buses & LSD Management Features: A+ Better Business Bureau rating Office open 6 days a week, Monday through Saturday Pay your rent online with no convenience fees Submit Maintenance requests through the online tenant portal Rebuild your credit by paying rent on time (ask how!)



Terms: One year lease