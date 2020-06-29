Rent Calculator
611 Surf
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
611 Surf
611 West Surf Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
611 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 611 Surf have any available units?
611 Surf doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 611 Surf have?
Some of 611 Surf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 611 Surf currently offering any rent specials?
611 Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Surf pet-friendly?
No, 611 Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 611 Surf offer parking?
No, 611 Surf does not offer parking.
Does 611 Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Surf have a pool?
No, 611 Surf does not have a pool.
Does 611 Surf have accessible units?
No, 611 Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Surf has units with dishwashers.
