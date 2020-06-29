All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

611 Surf

611 West Surf Street · No Longer Available
Location

611 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 Surf have any available units?
611 Surf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 Surf have?
Some of 611 Surf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 Surf currently offering any rent specials?
611 Surf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 Surf pet-friendly?
No, 611 Surf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 611 Surf offer parking?
No, 611 Surf does not offer parking.
Does 611 Surf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 Surf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 Surf have a pool?
No, 611 Surf does not have a pool.
Does 611 Surf have accessible units?
No, 611 Surf does not have accessible units.
Does 611 Surf have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 Surf has units with dishwashers.
