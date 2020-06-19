611 S Wells St 1504

Amenities
Unit 1504 Available 07/01/20 1 BED PLUS DEN BEAUTIFUL CONDO~LARGE BALCONY - Property Id: 272206
Stunning 1000SF 1Bed+den/2 bath condo! Features high end kitchen, floor to ceiling windows with beautiful city views, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and more! Garage parking INCLUDED! Building features doorman, spa w/hot tub & steam room, exercise, party room, storage, and business center. Non smokers, please! Available July 1st. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272206
Property Id 272206
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745982)