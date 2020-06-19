All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

611 S Wells St 1504

611 S Wells St · (773) 629-1316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 S Wells St, Chicago, IL 60607
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1504 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
Unit 1504 Available 07/01/20 1 BED PLUS DEN BEAUTIFUL CONDO~LARGE BALCONY - Property Id: 272206

Stunning 1000SF 1Bed+den/2 bath condo! Features high end kitchen, floor to ceiling windows with beautiful city views, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and more! Garage parking INCLUDED! Building features doorman, spa w/hot tub & steam room, exercise, party room, storage, and business center. Non smokers, please! Available July 1st. VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272206
Property Id 272206

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745982)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S Wells St 1504 have any available units?
611 S Wells St 1504 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 S Wells St 1504 have?
Some of 611 S Wells St 1504's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 S Wells St 1504 currently offering any rent specials?
611 S Wells St 1504 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S Wells St 1504 pet-friendly?
No, 611 S Wells St 1504 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 611 S Wells St 1504 offer parking?
Yes, 611 S Wells St 1504 does offer parking.
Does 611 S Wells St 1504 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 S Wells St 1504 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S Wells St 1504 have a pool?
No, 611 S Wells St 1504 does not have a pool.
Does 611 S Wells St 1504 have accessible units?
No, 611 S Wells St 1504 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S Wells St 1504 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 S Wells St 1504 has units with dishwashers.
