607 West Wrightwood Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:44 PM

607 West Wrightwood Avenue

607 West Wrightwood Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2056306
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

607 West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Lincoln Park

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
HOT Lincoln Park 1bed/1bath!! Parking Included!
Great 1 bedroom condo available right in the heart of Lincoln Park! Features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with eat in breakfast bar. Large bedroom with lots of light. Amenities include laundry facility and elevator! Utilities include outdoor covered parking, heat, water & basic cable. Unbeatable location! Walk to beach, 1/2 block to dining & shopping! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have any available units?
607 West Wrightwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have?
Some of 607 West Wrightwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 West Wrightwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
607 West Wrightwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 West Wrightwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 607 West Wrightwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 West Wrightwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
