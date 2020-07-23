607 West Wrightwood Avenue

Amenities
HOT Lincoln Park 1bed/1bath!! Parking Included!
Great 1 bedroom condo available right in the heart of Lincoln Park! Features a spacious living area, hardwood floors, updated kitchen with eat in breakfast bar. Large bedroom with lots of light. Amenities include laundry facility and elevator! Utilities include outdoor covered parking, heat, water & basic cable. Unbeatable location! Walk to beach, 1/2 block to dining & shopping! - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty.
Andrew Wright
Fulton Grace Realty
312-702-9578
