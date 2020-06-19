All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 606 South Wells Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
606 South Wells Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

606 South Wells Street

606 South Wells Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1669984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
The Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 South Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60669
The Loop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1504 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
sauna
AMAZING VIEWS FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO~LARGE BALCONY~MUST SEE!
Stunning 1000SF 1Bed/2 bath condo! Features high end kitchen, floor to ceiling windows with beautiful city views, balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and more! Garage parking INCLUDED! Building features doorman, spa w/hot tub & steam room, exercise, party room, storage, and business center. Non smokers, please! Available July 1st.

Amenities:
Doorman, Elevator, Garage, Business Center, Balcony, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 South Wells Street have any available units?
606 South Wells Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 South Wells Street have?
Some of 606 South Wells Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 South Wells Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 South Wells Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 South Wells Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 South Wells Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 606 South Wells Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 South Wells Street does offer parking.
Does 606 South Wells Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 South Wells Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 South Wells Street have a pool?
No, 606 South Wells Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 South Wells Street have accessible units?
No, 606 South Wells Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 South Wells Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 South Wells Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 606 South Wells Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Piccadilly Apartments
5107 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
5118 S.dorchester Ave
5118 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5100 S. Ellis Avenue
5100 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
800 W Lill
800 W Lill Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
632-42 W Addison St
632 W Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
2015-19 W Ainslie / 4855-57 N Seeley
2015 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL 60625
1732 North Dayton
1732 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
Luxe on Madison
1222 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60607

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity