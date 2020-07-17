600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007.

Amenities

Luxury living in this one bedroom ($2,900/mo) spacious floor plan & private balcony with amazing east & south views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Ohio St Beach, Olive Park & city lights. The entry hall has a large closet, in-unit washer & dryer and guest powder room. Kitchen has ss appliances, granite countertops and opens up to a living/dining room combo with distinctive hardwood flooring that leads out to a private deck. Master suite accommodates a king size bed. Double vanity spa-like master bath with soaking jacuzzi tub and separate walk-in shower. This building is known for its high standard of living with 24-hour doorman, fitness center, rooftop decks with fire pits & grills for entertaining needs. Walk to great restaurants, shopping at Navy Pier, Michigan & Mag Mile, beach, public transportation, Starbucks and Northwestern. APPLICATION: • Move-in Fee: $1500 per person (no security deposit). Credit & background check. • email to view: hasher10001@gmail.com. • Available 1 June.

