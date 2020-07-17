All apartments in Chicago
600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007

600 N Lake Shore Dr · (224) 316-0426
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1007 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
doorman
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
LUXURY CONDO ON LAKE SHORE DR - STREETERVILLE - Property Id: 273119

Luxury living in this one bedroom ($2,900/mo) spacious floor plan & private balcony with amazing east & south views of Lake Michigan, Navy Pier, Ohio St Beach, Olive Park & city lights. The entry hall has a large closet, in-unit washer & dryer and guest powder room. Kitchen has ss appliances, granite countertops and opens up to a living/dining room combo with distinctive hardwood flooring that leads out to a private deck. Master suite accommodates a king size bed. Double vanity spa-like master bath with soaking jacuzzi tub and separate walk-in shower. This building is known for its high standard of living with 24-hour doorman, fitness center, rooftop decks with fire pits & grills for entertaining needs. Walk to great restaurants, shopping at Navy Pier, Michigan & Mag Mile, beach, public transportation, Starbucks and Northwestern. APPLICATION: • Move-in Fee: $1500 per person (no security deposit). Credit & background check. • email to view: hasher10001@gmail.com. • Available 1 June.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/600-n-lake-shore-dr-chicago-il-unit-1007/273119
Property Id 273119

(RLNE5950473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have any available units?
600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have?
Some of 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 currently offering any rent specials?
600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 is pet friendly.
Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 offer parking?
No, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 does not offer parking.
Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have a pool?
No, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 does not have a pool.
Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have accessible units?
No, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N Lake Shore Dr 1007 has units with dishwashers.

