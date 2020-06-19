600 N Kingsbury St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly accessible doorman parking pool bbq/grill garage

Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, sun deck, grills, and doorman. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 5th 2020. $2,150/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jason Bunetta at 773-255-3528 to learn more.

- Minimum 675 Score Required, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies

- No Smoking, No Pets



Move-in Fees

- Move-in Fee of $400 to Building

- Move-out Fee of $400 to Building



Parking:

- 1 Garage Parking Space Included (Spot #527)



Utilities:

- AC, Heat, and Water Included

- Tenant pays: Electric (includes Heat and AC Blower)