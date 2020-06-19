All apartments in Chicago
600 N Kingsbury St
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

600 N Kingsbury St

600 North Kingsbury Street · (773) 255-3528
Location

600 North Kingsbury Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
doorman
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, sun deck, grills, and doorman. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 5th 2020. $2,150/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jason Bunetta at 773-255-3528 to learn more.
- Minimum 675 Score Required, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies
- No Smoking, No Pets

Move-in Fees
- Move-in Fee of $400 to Building
- Move-out Fee of $400 to Building

Parking:
- 1 Garage Parking Space Included (Spot #527)

Utilities:
- AC, Heat, and Water Included
- Tenant pays: Electric (includes Heat and AC Blower)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 N Kingsbury St have any available units?
600 N Kingsbury St has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 N Kingsbury St have?
Some of 600 N Kingsbury St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 N Kingsbury St currently offering any rent specials?
600 N Kingsbury St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 N Kingsbury St pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St is pet friendly.
Does 600 N Kingsbury St offer parking?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St does offer parking.
Does 600 N Kingsbury St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 N Kingsbury St have a pool?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St has a pool.
Does 600 N Kingsbury St have accessible units?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St has accessible units.
Does 600 N Kingsbury St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 N Kingsbury St has units with dishwashers.
