600 N Kingsbury St

Amenities
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Chicago. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, sun deck, grills, and doorman. Utilities included: heat and water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: May 5th 2020. $2,150/month rent. Please submit the form on this page or contact Jason Bunetta at 773-255-3528 to learn more.
- Minimum 675 Score Required, No Evictions, No Bankruptcies
- No Smoking, No Pets
Move-in Fees
- Move-in Fee of $400 to Building
- Move-out Fee of $400 to Building
Parking:
- 1 Garage Parking Space Included (Spot #527)
Utilities:
- AC, Heat, and Water Included
- Tenant pays: Electric (includes Heat and AC Blower)