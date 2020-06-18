5938 N BROADWAY

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Edgewater - steps to Red Line!Actual unit photos!



Nice 1BR unit just off Broadway -- heat included!



Bright hardwood floors on the second floor of this walk-up building. Walk-in closet.



This inviting location is across from the new Whole Foods and Thorndale Red Line train stop. A five minute walk gets you to Aldi, and 2 different Starbucks are a ten minute walk away. Plenty of great dining options nearby!Approximate room dimensions:



Living room: 17' 2" x 11' 6"Kitchen: 11' x 6' 3"Walk-in closet: 6' 11" x 4' 5"Bedroom: 13' 8" x 10' 5"Parking available (subject to availability) - $100/month, month-to-month.No security deposit -- just a $250 move-in fee!



Sorry - no pets.This unit is available JULY 1!



NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS UNTIL THE CURRENT TENANTS HAVE MOVED OUT OF THIS APARTMENT AT THE END OF JUNE. ELAN329399