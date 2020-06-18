All apartments in Chicago
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5938 N BROADWAY
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

5938 N BROADWAY

5938 North Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

5938 North Broadway, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Edgewater - steps to Red Line!Actual unit photos!

Nice 1BR unit just off Broadway -- heat included!

Bright hardwood floors on the second floor of this walk-up building. Walk-in closet.

This inviting location is across from the new Whole Foods and Thorndale Red Line train stop. A five minute walk gets you to Aldi, and 2 different Starbucks are a ten minute walk away. Plenty of great dining options nearby!Approximate room dimensions:

Living room: 17' 2" x 11' 6"Kitchen: 11' x 6' 3"Walk-in closet: 6' 11" x 4' 5"Bedroom: 13' 8" x 10' 5"Parking available (subject to availability) - $100/month, month-to-month.No security deposit -- just a $250 move-in fee!

Sorry - no pets.This unit is available JULY 1!

NOTE: THERE WILL BE NO IN-PERSON SHOWINGS UNTIL THE CURRENT TENANTS HAVE MOVED OUT OF THIS APARTMENT AT THE END OF JUNE. ELAN329399

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5938 N BROADWAY have any available units?
5938 N BROADWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5938 N BROADWAY have?
Some of 5938 N BROADWAY's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5938 N BROADWAY currently offering any rent specials?
5938 N BROADWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5938 N BROADWAY pet-friendly?
No, 5938 N BROADWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5938 N BROADWAY offer parking?
Yes, 5938 N BROADWAY does offer parking.
Does 5938 N BROADWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5938 N BROADWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5938 N BROADWAY have a pool?
No, 5938 N BROADWAY does not have a pool.
Does 5938 N BROADWAY have accessible units?
No, 5938 N BROADWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5938 N BROADWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 5938 N BROADWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
