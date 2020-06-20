5847 S Michigan Ave 3

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located on the corner of 58th and Michigan Avenue. There is also large back yard. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, stainless refrigerator. Close to University of Chicago, 90/94 Expressway. Heat and water included. Tenant pays for ComEd (electric). Available June 1st. $1300/month , $520 move in fee. No evictions Credit must be 575

No Dogs Allowed



