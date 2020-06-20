All apartments in Chicago
5847 S Michigan Ave 3
5847 S Michigan Ave 3

5847 South Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5847 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Washington Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 2BD IN WASHINGTON PARK - Property Id: 283393

Large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located on the corner of 58th and Michigan Avenue. There is also large back yard. Hardwood floors, tall ceilings, stainless refrigerator. Close to University of Chicago, 90/94 Expressway. Heat and water included. Tenant pays for ComEd (electric). Available June 1st. $1300/month , $520 move in fee. No evictions Credit must be 575
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/283393
Property Id 283393

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5822044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have any available units?
5847 S Michigan Ave 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have?
Some of 5847 S Michigan Ave 3's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5847 S Michigan Ave 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 offer parking?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 does not offer parking.
Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have a pool?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have accessible units?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5847 S Michigan Ave 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
