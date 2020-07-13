All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:26 AM

5828 N KENMORE

5828 North Kenmore Avenue · (312) 672-1023
Location

5828 North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous 3Bed/2Ba apartment for rent in prime Edgewater location! Approximately 2200SF of living space. This apartment is HUGE and features beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light throughout, large living space w/ sunroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, one smaller bedroom w/ private bath. There is garage parking available for an additional $150/mo. Coin laundry on site. Great location by the lake, the redline, loyola and some great restaurants and cafes. Available for an immediate move-in. Open to 6 month or 15-18 month leases.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

