5828 N KENMORE.

Fabulous 3Bed/2Ba apartment for rent in prime Edgewater location! Approximately 2200SF of living space. This apartment is HUGE and features beautiful hardwood floors, tons of natural light throughout, large living space w/ sunroom, 2 spacious bedrooms, one smaller bedroom w/ private bath. There is garage parking available for an additional $150/mo. Coin laundry on site. Great location by the lake, the redline, loyola and some great restaurants and cafes. Available for an immediate move-in. Open to 6 month or 15-18 month leases.