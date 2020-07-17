All apartments in Chicago
5811 West Higgins Avenue

5811 West Higgins Avenue · (312) 217-9737
Location

5811 West Higgins Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Jefferson Park

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nice Unit Features 3-Bedroms and 1-Bath, Living Rm, Large Eat in Kitchen, Balcony overlooking Backyard, Laundry in Bldg. Great Location, Close to Transportation, Shopping and Expressway. Heat, Water and Electric is Included in Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have any available units?
5811 West Higgins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5811 West Higgins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5811 West Higgins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 West Higgins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue offer parking?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have a pool?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 West Higgins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
