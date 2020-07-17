Nice Unit Features 3-Bedroms and 1-Bath, Living Rm, Large Eat in Kitchen, Balcony overlooking Backyard, Laundry in Bldg. Great Location, Close to Transportation, Shopping and Expressway. Heat, Water and Electric is Included in Rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5811 West Higgins Avenue have any available units?
5811 West Higgins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5811 West Higgins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5811 West Higgins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.