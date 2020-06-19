Rent Calculator
Home
Chicago, IL
5750 S Stony Island Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
5750 S Stony Island Ave
5750 South Stony Island Avenue
No Longer Available
5750 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park
on-site laundry
gym
gym
on-site laundry
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have any available units?
5750 S Stony Island Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 5750 S Stony Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5750 S Stony Island Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5750 S Stony Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave offer parking?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have a pool?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5750 S Stony Island Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5750 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
