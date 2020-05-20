All apartments in Chicago
5746 S Stony Island Ave.
5746 S Stony Island Ave

5746 South Stony Island Avenue · (312) 522-6673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5746 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have any available units?
5746 S Stony Island Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 5746 S Stony Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5746 S Stony Island Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 S Stony Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave offer parking?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have a pool?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

