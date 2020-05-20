Sign Up
Last updated June 19 2020 at 5:30 PM
Check Availability
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5746 S Stony Island Ave
5746 South Stony Island Avenue
·
(312) 522-6673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
5746 South Stony Island Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
Studio
Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1
$950
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
gym
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have any available units?
5746 S Stony Island Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 5746 S Stony Island Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5746 S Stony Island Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 S Stony Island Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave offer parking?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have a pool?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have accessible units?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5746 S Stony Island Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5746 S Stony Island Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
