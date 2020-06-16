All apartments in Chicago
555 W MADISON
555 W MADISON

555 West Madison Street · (805) 901-2656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

555 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60661
Near West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
internet access
valet service
Stunning Studio in West Loop at Presidential Towers
Presidential Towers in Chicago, IL offers studio, convertible, one and two bedroom apartments ranging in size from 471 to 1,101 square feet. Each spacious floor plan features inviting kitchens, generous closet space, marble vanities, captivating city views, as well as central heat and air. Select apartments have recently been renovated and feature wood inspired floors, dark cabinetry and clean steel appliances in the kitchen and updated bathrooms. Community Amenities: Take a look at the new FFC Health Club, Direct 24- Hour access to Walmart Neighborhood Market, Convenient Downtown Location, Full-Time Concierge Service, Close Proximity to Metra, CTA, I90/94, I55 and I290, 24-hour Emergency Maintenance Service, Direct-Access Garage Parking Available, Large Pets Accepted, 24-hour Door Attendant, Dry Cleaning and Valet Package Service, Free WiFi in Cyber Center and Lounge Areas, Childrens Play Area, Guest Suites, Bicycle and Additional Personal Storage, Sundeck, Barbeque and Picnic Area, Waterton Passport Card Program, Zip Cars and Convenient Car Rental, Interior Access to On-Site Restaurants, ATM, DVD Rentals, 24-hour Card-based Laundry Room. Apartment Amenities: Stunning City Views, Newly Remodeled Residences, Spacious Floorplans, Generous Closet Space, Central Heat and Air, High-speed Internet Access Available, Digital Cable and HDTV Packages Available, Chef Caliber Kitchens, Oak Cabinetry, Granite Counter tops, Upgraded Appliances, Breakfast Bars, Wood Inspired Flooring, Cultured Marble Vanities, Decorator Light, Window Treatments Throughout, Washer/Dryers Included. Studio Apartment price ranges from $1,345 -to $1,804 *Pricing and availability are subject to change./Photos might be of a similar unit.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W MADISON have any available units?
555 W MADISON doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W MADISON have?
Some of 555 W MADISON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W MADISON currently offering any rent specials?
555 W MADISON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W MADISON pet-friendly?
No, 555 W MADISON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 555 W MADISON offer parking?
Yes, 555 W MADISON does offer parking.
Does 555 W MADISON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 W MADISON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W MADISON have a pool?
No, 555 W MADISON does not have a pool.
Does 555 W MADISON have accessible units?
No, 555 W MADISON does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W MADISON have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 W MADISON does not have units with dishwashers.
