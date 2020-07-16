All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:31 PM

554 W Aldine

554 West Aldine Avenue · (773) 789-7191
Location

554 West Aldine Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
This apartment is in the PERFECT location...Between Broadway and Lakeshore Drive! Shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, etc and Lake Michigan all within a 5 minute walk. Lakefront Trail and Belmont Harbor Dog Beach are within walking distance perfect for the summer months to come! Red, Brown and Purple access to Evanston, Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and the Loop!This 1 bedroom apartment has great natural light and too many closets to fill. Hardwood floors and a spacious layout makes this a must see. Pets are welcome and no security deposit! Laundry and onsite maintenance are also here.Call today to set up a viewing of this great listing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 W Aldine have any available units?
554 W Aldine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 554 W Aldine have?
Some of 554 W Aldine's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 W Aldine currently offering any rent specials?
554 W Aldine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 W Aldine pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 W Aldine is pet friendly.
Does 554 W Aldine offer parking?
Yes, 554 W Aldine offers parking.
Does 554 W Aldine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 554 W Aldine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 W Aldine have a pool?
No, 554 W Aldine does not have a pool.
Does 554 W Aldine have accessible units?
No, 554 W Aldine does not have accessible units.
Does 554 W Aldine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 W Aldine has units with dishwashers.
