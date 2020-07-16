554 W Aldine

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

This apartment is in the PERFECT location...Between Broadway and Lakeshore Drive! Shops, restaurants, bars, gyms, etc and Lake Michigan all within a 5 minute walk. Lakefront Trail and Belmont Harbor Dog Beach are within walking distance perfect for the summer months to come! Red, Brown and Purple access to Evanston, Lincoln Park, Gold Coast and the Loop!This 1 bedroom apartment has great natural light and too many closets to fill. Hardwood floors and a spacious layout makes this a must see. Pets are welcome and no security deposit! Laundry and onsite maintenance are also here.Call today to set up a viewing of this great listing!