5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W

Amenities
LARGE TWO BEDROOMS WITH ONE & A HALF BATHS, TOP FLOOR WITH LOTS OF LIGHT, EAST HYDE PARK NEAR MUSEUM, HEAT INCLUDED, AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020
SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY
Very large 2 bedroom with 1 & ½ baths apartment; Separate dining room; Heat and Water Included; Hardwood Floors; Top Floor; Lots of Light
Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet-Beautiful Courtyard Building; Secure
Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)
Many UChicago Grad Students Live in Building
5515-25 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
$1650/mo
Available July 1st, 2020
Call or Text Frank at (847) 626-4250
Email at Frank@EverettGM.com
KEY FEATURES:
Top Floor
Lots of Sun Light
Heat & Water Included
Laundry Room on Site
Bicycle Room
Steps from Museum of Science and Industry
Minutes to University of Chicago
Walk Two Minutes to Lake
Online Bill Pay
$50 application fee per person
$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)
no security deposit
cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions
HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO
GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING
NEAR TRANSPORTATION
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Pets Policy: Pets Allowed
Parking: Street
Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building
