5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking bike storage courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking bike storage

LARGE TWO BEDROOMS WITH ONE & A HALF BATHS, TOP FLOOR WITH LOTS OF LIGHT, EAST HYDE PARK NEAR MUSEUM, HEAT INCLUDED, AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020



SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY



Very large 2 bedroom with 1 & ½ baths apartment; Separate dining room; Heat and Water Included; Hardwood Floors; Top Floor; Lots of Light



Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet-Beautiful Courtyard Building; Secure



Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)

Many UChicago Grad Students Live in Building



5515-25 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60615



$1650/mo



Available July 1st, 2020



Call or Text Frank at (847) 626-4250



Email at Frank@EverettGM.com



KEY FEATURES:

Top Floor

Lots of Sun Light

Heat & Water Included

Laundry Room on Site

Bicycle Room

Steps from Museum of Science and Industry

Minutes to University of Chicago

Walk Two Minutes to Lake

Online Bill Pay

$50 application fee per person

$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)

no security deposit

cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions

SMALL MANAGEMENT COMPANY



HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO



GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING



SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY



NEAR TRANSPORTATION



HEAT INCLUDED



KEY FEATURES:



Lease Duration: 1 Year



Pets Policy: Pets Allowed



Parking: Street



Laundry Room



Bicycle Room



Steps from Museum of Science and Industry



Minutes to University of Chicago



Walk Two Minutes to Lake



Online Bill Pay



Heat and Water included



Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building



$50 application fee for each applicant



$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)



no security deposit



cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions