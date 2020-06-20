All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:27 AM

5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W

5525 South Everett Avenue · (847) 626-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5525 South Everett Avenue, Chicago, IL 60637
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
LARGE TWO BEDROOMS WITH ONE & A HALF BATHS, TOP FLOOR WITH LOTS OF LIGHT, EAST HYDE PARK NEAR MUSEUM, HEAT INCLUDED, AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020

SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

Very large 2 bedroom with 1 & ½ baths apartment; Separate dining room; Heat and Water Included; Hardwood Floors; Top Floor; Lots of Light

Very Desirable East Hyde Park Location; Quiet-Beautiful Courtyard Building; Secure

Near Transportation, Lake, Museum, & UChicago (University of Chicago)
Many UChicago Grad Students Live in Building

5515-25 S Everett Ave, Chicago, IL 60615

$1650/mo

Available July 1st, 2020

Call or Text Frank at (847) 626-4250

Email at Frank@EverettGM.com

KEY FEATURES:
Top Floor
Lots of Sun Light
Heat & Water Included
Laundry Room on Site
Bicycle Room
Steps from Museum of Science and Industry
Minutes to University of Chicago
Walk Two Minutes to Lake
Online Bill Pay
$50 application fee per person
$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)
no security deposit
cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions
SMALL MANAGEMENT COMPANY

HYDE PARK STEPS FROM MUSEUM & LAKE, NEAR UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / UCHICAGO

GREAT EAST HYDE PARK LOCATION; QUIET STREET; BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED BUILDING

SMALL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY

NEAR TRANSPORTATION

HEAT INCLUDED

KEY FEATURES:

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Pets Policy: Pets Allowed

Parking: Street

Laundry Room

Bicycle Room

Steps from Museum of Science and Industry

Minutes to University of Chicago

Walk Two Minutes to Lake

Online Bill Pay

Heat and Water included

Many UChicago Grad Students and Staff Live in Building

$50 application fee for each applicant

$250 move-in fee (non-refundable)

no security deposit

cats OK - dogs OK but breed restrictions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have any available units?
5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have?
Some of 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W currently offering any rent specials?
5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W is pet friendly.
Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W offer parking?
Yes, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W does offer parking.
Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have a pool?
No, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W does not have a pool.
Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have accessible units?
No, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5525 S. Everett Avenue #25-3W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1133 N. Dearborn
1133 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
3618 North Marshfield Ave. Apt.
3618 North Marshfield Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
500 W. Belmont
500 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
5234-5244 S. Ingleside Ave.
5234 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1600-14 W Belle Plaine
1600 West Belle Plaine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
2300 North Clark
2300 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Irving Park
725 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity