Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:09 PM

550 West Surf Street

550 West Surf Street · (708) 406-9637
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

550 West Surf Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Lakeview Lincoln Park Modern Art FURNISHED Tech Savvy 2 bed King Bed "TurnKey" (just like Home). FIVE (5) TV's (Wow even in Bathroom) 2 Samsung 52" Smart Tv's, 2 options in 2nd Bedroom-See Pic, DVR, 4 Dvd & 5 CD units, Fine Rugs/antiques, in-unit W/D "Over the Top" Equipped Kitchen (Kerig/Blender) Hip Royal Doulton Tablewear, Central AC, Elevator or handy walk-up 1 floor to 2nd floor, RCN Cable + DVR, WIFI, electric, gas, water incl. Ideal steps to Marino's, Trader Joe's. Parking Spot $ 195 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 West Surf Street have any available units?
550 West Surf Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 West Surf Street have?
Some of 550 West Surf Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 West Surf Street currently offering any rent specials?
550 West Surf Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 West Surf Street pet-friendly?
No, 550 West Surf Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 550 West Surf Street offer parking?
Yes, 550 West Surf Street does offer parking.
Does 550 West Surf Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 West Surf Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 West Surf Street have a pool?
No, 550 West Surf Street does not have a pool.
Does 550 West Surf Street have accessible units?
No, 550 West Surf Street does not have accessible units.
Does 550 West Surf Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 West Surf Street has units with dishwashers.
