550 West Surf Street

Amenities
Lakeview Lincoln Park Modern Art FURNISHED Tech Savvy 2 bed King Bed "TurnKey" (just like Home). FIVE (5) TV's (Wow even in Bathroom) 2 Samsung 52" Smart Tv's, 2 options in 2nd Bedroom-See Pic, DVR, 4 Dvd & 5 CD units, Fine Rugs/antiques, in-unit W/D "Over the Top" Equipped Kitchen (Kerig/Blender) Hip Royal Doulton Tablewear, Central AC, Elevator or handy walk-up 1 floor to 2nd floor, RCN Cable + DVR, WIFI, electric, gas, water incl. Ideal steps to Marino's, Trader Joe's. Parking Spot $ 195 per month.