5455 North Sheridan Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage tennis court

Bright and spacious Edgewater studio on high floor with entire wall of windows with stunning North/East views of lake and city! Unit has brand new carpet and has been freshly painted. separate sleeping area, lots of closet space, pet friendly building. Full amenity building features 24-hr door person & maintenance, outdoor pool with cabanas, 2 party rooms, rooftop sun deck, library, dog run, grilling and picnic areas, dry cleaners, bike room, gated access to bike path, park and lake. Residents also have access to indoor pool/fitness center and tennis courts at neighboring buildings for a fee. Great location close to lake/park, beach, bike trails, Marianos, Bryn Mawr Historic District & Andersonville restaurants & shopping, express buses and Red line. FHA approved! Available immediately! Garage parking available for rent, additional $100/month rent for pets. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE. Please see virtual tour and video links for interactive floor plan and video.