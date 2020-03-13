All apartments in Chicago
5455 North Sheridan Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:39 PM

5455 North Sheridan Road

5455 North Sheridan Road · (773) 251-8963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
5455 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
tennis court
Bright and spacious Edgewater studio on high floor with entire wall of windows with stunning North/East views of lake and city! Unit has brand new carpet and has been freshly painted. separate sleeping area, lots of closet space, pet friendly building. Full amenity building features 24-hr door person & maintenance, outdoor pool with cabanas, 2 party rooms, rooftop sun deck, library, dog run, grilling and picnic areas, dry cleaners, bike room, gated access to bike path, park and lake. Residents also have access to indoor pool/fitness center and tennis courts at neighboring buildings for a fee. Great location close to lake/park, beach, bike trails, Marianos, Bryn Mawr Historic District & Andersonville restaurants & shopping, express buses and Red line. FHA approved! Available immediately! Garage parking available for rent, additional $100/month rent for pets. AGENTS AND/OR PERSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE. Please see virtual tour and video links for interactive floor plan and video.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Does 5455 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
5455 North Sheridan Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 5455 North Sheridan Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5455 North Sheridan Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 North Sheridan Road is pet friendly.
Does 5455 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 5455 North Sheridan Road does offer parking.
Does 5455 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5455 North Sheridan Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
Yes, 5455 North Sheridan Road has a pool.
Does 5455 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 5455 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5455 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 North Sheridan Road does not have units with dishwashers.
