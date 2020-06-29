Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like
5441 S Cornell.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5441 S Cornell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM
Check Availability
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5441 S Cornell
5451 S Cornell
·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5451 S Cornell, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 month AGO
Studio
Unit 102 · Avail. now
$800
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
Unit 206 · Avail. now
$800
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
Unit 308 · Avail. now
$800
Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5441 S Cornell.
Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5441 S Cornell have any available units?
5441 S Cornell has 3 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5441 S Cornell have?
Some of 5441 S Cornell's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5441 S Cornell currently offering any rent specials?
5441 S Cornell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 S Cornell pet-friendly?
No, 5441 S Cornell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 5441 S Cornell offer parking?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not offer parking.
Does 5441 S Cornell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 S Cornell have a pool?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have a pool.
Does 5441 S Cornell have accessible units?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 S Cornell have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings
617 West Melrose St. Apt.
617 West Melrose Street
Chicago, IL 60657
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
2735 N Magnolia
2735 North Magnolia Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
Optima Signature
220 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
State and Grand
505 N State St
Chicago, IL 60654
5202-5210 S. Cornell Avenue
5202 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
430 West Diversey
430 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614
Similar Pages
Chicago 1 Bedrooms
Chicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Chicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Evanston, IL
Arlington Heights, IL
Schaumburg, IL
Wheaton, IL
Lombard, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, IL
Joliet, IL
Des Plaines, IL
Palatine, IL
Bolingbrook, IL
Downers Grove, IL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeview
Near North Side
Lincoln Park
Hyde Park
Austin
Near West Side
Uptown
Lincoln Square
Apartments Near Colleges
City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State University
Roosevelt University
University of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College