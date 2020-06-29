All apartments in Chicago
5441 S Cornell
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

5441 S Cornell

5451 S Cornell ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5451 S Cornell, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Studio

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$800

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5441 S Cornell.

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5441 S Cornell have any available units?
5441 S Cornell has 3 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5441 S Cornell have?
Some of 5441 S Cornell's amenities include hardwood floors, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5441 S Cornell currently offering any rent specials?
5441 S Cornell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5441 S Cornell pet-friendly?
No, 5441 S Cornell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5441 S Cornell offer parking?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not offer parking.
Does 5441 S Cornell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5441 S Cornell have a pool?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have a pool.
Does 5441 S Cornell have accessible units?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have accessible units.
Does 5441 S Cornell have units with dishwashers?
No, 5441 S Cornell does not have units with dishwashers.

