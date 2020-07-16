All apartments in Chicago
5430 North Sheridan Road
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:39 AM

5430 North Sheridan Road

5430 North Sheridan Road · (800) 795-1010
Location

5430 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Amenities

Modern & spacious 2br/2ba in newer (2005) construction building! Ultra modern with 10' concrete ceilings, large windows, open living/dining rooms with hardwood floors. Gourmet chef's kitchen with imported Italian cabinets, marble counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, master suite with huge custom closet and giant bathroom, large utility closet with in-unit washer/dryer, 23ft covered terrace, garage parking (#37) included. Close to the beach, lake front path, red-line, express bus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5430 North Sheridan Road have any available units?
5430 North Sheridan Road has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5430 North Sheridan Road have?
Some of 5430 North Sheridan Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5430 North Sheridan Road currently offering any rent specials?
5430 North Sheridan Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5430 North Sheridan Road pet-friendly?
No, 5430 North Sheridan Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5430 North Sheridan Road offer parking?
Yes, 5430 North Sheridan Road offers parking.
Does 5430 North Sheridan Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5430 North Sheridan Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5430 North Sheridan Road have a pool?
No, 5430 North Sheridan Road does not have a pool.
Does 5430 North Sheridan Road have accessible units?
No, 5430 North Sheridan Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5430 North Sheridan Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5430 North Sheridan Road has units with dishwashers.
