Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Must See 1BR Bedroom in Lincoln Park! - Property Id: 178641



This handsome vintage greystone is located in the heart of Lakeview. Clark, Diversey, and Halsted shopping are at your doorstep offering plenty of dining and nightlife. The Clark St. bus stop is only one block away, and the Diversey and Broadway bus stops are close by. Features Include: * Hardwood floors * Dining Room * Generous square footage * Ceiling fans * Intercom entry system * Laundry facilities * Cable ready * Storage areas available ~Photos might be of a similar unit in the building.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/178641

Property Id 178641



(RLNE5837465)